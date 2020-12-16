Jammu and Kashmir DDC election: Over 52 per cent polling recorded in seventh phase

Ganderbal: The seventh phase of voting for the District Development Council (DDC) elections concluded peacefully across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (December 16, 2020) and witnessed over 52 per cent polling.

Despite cold weather conditions, people came out in huge numbers to cast their votes. The polling started at 7 am and went on till 2 pm.

A voter of Sherpathri Ganderbal said, "Our village needs development and the candidate we are voting for will definitely develop our village. He will put our demands to authorities. Earlier, we were not in a position to make our problems highlighted but now we will have our own village man to follow our problems."

In Jammu and Kashmir, there are a total of 280 constituencies, 14 in each district, of which, voting was conducted across 31 constituencies, including 13 from the Kashmir division and 18 from the Jammu division.



Earlier in six phases, an average of 50% polling was recorded across J&K.

In the 7th phase, a total of 298 candidates were in the electoral fray. In Kashmir division, there were 148 candidates including 34 female candidates. In Jammu division, there were 150 candidates, including 38 female contenders, for the 18 DDC constituencies.

A total of 1,852 polling stations were designated with 1,068 in Kashmir division and 784 in Jammu division. All polling stations in Kashmir were categorised in sensitive and hyper sensitive catagory.

Beside 117 Sarpanch vacancies notified in the 7th phase, 30 have been elected unopposed. There was a contest in 69 constituencies and 231 candidates including 79 female were in fray.

Similarly, out of the total 1,270 Panch vacancies notified in this phase, 416 elected unopposed with 438 constituencies went for elections with 1,000 candidates contesting the elections including 287 female candidates.

The last and eighth phase will be on December 19. The votes will be counted on December 22.



