Kashmir encounter

Jammu and Kashmir: Two LeT terrorists killed during encounter in Kulgam

An encounter began between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir’s Khurbatpora village in Kulgam district, said Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir: Two LeT terrorists killed during encounter in Kulgam
Representational image

New Delhi: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including a Pakistani (code name Chacha) and one hybrid terrorist, were killed during a gunfight with security forces.

Operation underway as officials suspect some more terrorists could be hiding in the region said IGP Vijay Kumar.

As per the official, police personnel were also injured during the operation against terrorists.

The encounter began between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir’s Khurbatpora village in Kulgam district, said Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

 "Encounter has started at Khurbatpora area of Kulgam. Police and Army on the job. Further details shall follow.” tweeted Kashmir police.

“A joint team of Police and Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Khurbatpora village based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area,” said a Kashmir police official.

“The team cordoned the suspected spot the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party which was retaliated and an encounter started,” he added.

The encounter comes two days after terrorists managed to flee to Kulgam after an initial firefight took place between the militants and armed forces.

Notably, it is the 36th encounter in Kashmir since January this year, earlier in 35 operations Security forces have managed to kill 47 terrorists.

