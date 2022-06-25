Jammu and Kashmir: An Encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir’s Shermal village. A police officer monitoring the operation said a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Shermal village after the police received input about the presence of terrorists in the area. “As the joint team headed toward the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the party, which was retaliated and the encounter started,’ the police official stated.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed the exchange of fire.“Encounter has started at Shirmal area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” he tweeted.

As per the sources, two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in a cordon and all the entry and exit points have been sealed to make sure that the terrorists can’t flee at the night.

The anti-terror operation in Kashmir has seen pace for the last three weeks as the Amarnath yatra is approaching. Sources say that strict directions have been given by the home ministry to intensify the anti-terror operations before the Amarnath yatra starts to conduct the yatra in a safe and secure atmosphere.

Notably, 70 encounters took place in Kashmir since January this year and the security forces have managed to neutralise 118 terrorists out of those 33 were Pakistani. However, 16 security personnel and 19 civilians too had lost their lives.

Meanwhile 46 active terrorists mostly hybrid terrorists are also arrested alive, and 192 terrorists' supporters are also arrested this year in Kashmir.