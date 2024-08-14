Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Captain Killed In Encounter With Terrorists

Amid the increasing terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian Army captain was killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in the Doda district. According to Defence officials, "A Captain of the Indian Army from the 48 Rashtriya Rifles was killed in action during the ongoing Operation Assar in Doda district".

The officer was killed while leading a search party during the ongoing operation. The operation, which began on Tuesday in the Assar area, is still underway. The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police initiated the search operation following the onset of the encounter.

White Knight Corps said earlier in the day that the search and combing operations was underway amidst a heavy firefight. One officer has been injured while leading the search party. War-like stores have been recovered as operations continue.

The operation in the forests of the Assar area in Doda is still ongoing. Security forces have surrounded three terrorists. According to sources, the terrorists in this area might be the same ones whose sketches were recently shared by the Kathua police. A reward of 5 lakh rupees each was also announced for information leading to their capture.

During the search operation, security forces recovered an M4 American assault rifle from the forest area of Assar. Additionally, three rucksacks were also seized.

Meanwhile, the Kokernag operation has entered its fifth day. The search operation in the Gagarmunda forests of Kokernag continues as security forces intensify efforts to locate the terrorists responsible for the recent killing of two soldiers. On Wednesday, the Army's Para Commandos, the Police’s Special Operations Group, and paramilitary CRPF were combing the challenging terrain in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district to track down the terrorists involved in the deadly encounter last Saturday.

The operation, initiated after terrorists attacked security forces in the Gagarmunda forests of Kokernag, has now stretched into its fifth day. The encounter in the mountainous region, situated at an altitude of 10,000 feet, resulted in the deaths of two Indian Army soldiers, Havaldar Deepak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Praveen Sharma, as well as one civilian.