LG Manoj Sinha Flags Off First Batch Of Amarnath Pilgrims Amid Tight Security

In a multi-tier security arrangement, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of 4,603 pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra from Jammu on Saturday. The pilgrims are expected to reach the base camps in Baltal and Pahalgam in Kashmir by this evening.

The 52-day pilgrimage to the cave shrine, located at an altitude of approximately 13,000 feet in the South Kashmir Himalayas, will commence from the twin tracks – the traditional 48-kilometer Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-kilometer shorter but steeper Baltal route.

The atmosphere was charged with religious fervor as the pilgrims chanted "Bham Bham Bholey" and danced with enthusiasm. The batch comprised 3,631 men, 711 women, 252 sadhus, and nine children, traveling in a cavalcade of 231 vehicles. Langers, tents, and fiber shelters have been set up along the routes to accommodate the travelers.

Security arrangements for this year's yatra have been significantly upgraded, with the deployment of approximately 80,000 to 100,000 security personnel from Lakhanpur to the holy cave. Advanced manual deployment technology and CCTV cameras have been installed along national highways leading to the holy cave to bolster security and address traffic issues. The first batch of pilgrims will travel under high security in a convoy to reach the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps, where they will commence their journey to the shrine. The camps, tracks, and the holy cave itself are all under multi-tier security.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has made extensive arrangements for the yatra, including enhanced health facilities. The 52-day-long pilgrimage officially begins on June 29, with 3.5 lakh pilgrims already registered, and more expected due to an increased quota for spot registrations.