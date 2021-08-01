हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: No security clearance for people involved in stone-pelting and other unlawful activities

Anybody found involved in stone-pelting and other subversive activities will be denied security clearance in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir: No security clearance for people involved in stone-pelting and other unlawful activities

Srinagar: Anybody found involved in stone-pelting and other subversive activities will be denied security clearance. A circular issued by the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police stated on Saturday (July 31).

The CID authorities, in the circular, have asked their field staff to corroborate antecedents with executive police.

“All the field units of CID SB-Kashmir are hereby directed to ensure that during verification related to passport, service and any other verification related to government services/schemes, the subject's involvement in law & order, stone-pelting cases and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into and same must be corroborated from local police station records,” reads the circular.

“Also, digital evidence like CCTV footage, photographs, videos and audio clips, quadcopter images available in the records of the police, security forces and security agencies be also referred,” the circular reads adding that any subject found involved in any such cases must be denied the security clearance.

