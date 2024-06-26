Jammu And Kashmir: One Terrorist Killed By Security Forces As Gunfight Rages In Doda | Watch

New Delhi: One terrorist was killed by security forces during an encounter near the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, police officials said.

The Officials said that the gunfight started in Bajaad village in the Gandoh area around 9.50 am amid intensified search and cordon operation by the police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). This followed twin terrorist attacks in the hilly district on June 11 and 12.

As per the PTI reports, six security personnel were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post at Chattargalla on June 11. The policeman was injured in a gunfight with terrorists at Kota top in the Gandoh area the next day.

Following the twin attacks, security forces intensified their anti-terrorist operations and announced the reward of Rs 5 lakhs cash each for four Pakistani terrorists, who were believed to have infiltrated and operated in the district.

The police, assisted by security forces, launched an operation in Sinoo panchayat village. They encountered heavy gunfire from the terrorists hiding in a 'dhok' (mud house), the official said.

The officials also added that one terrorist was killed in the retaliatory fire after he came out and opened fire on the search parties.

Army helicopter was also seen hovering over the area for surveillance, the officials said.