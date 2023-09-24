trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2666256
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Jammu And Kashmir Police Nabs 2 TRF Terrorists In Baramulla, Recovers Arms And Ammunition

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine and 8 live rounds were recovered from the militant's possession.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 12:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jammu And Kashmir Police Nabs 2 TRF Terrorists In Baramulla, Recovers Arms And Ammunition

Baramulla: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two terrorists belonging to TRF (The Resistance Front) outfit an offshoot of LeT (Lashkar-e-Toiba) in North Kashmir's Baramulla district. In a handout, police said that On September 21, Police in Baramulla through reliable sources came to know that one individual namely Yaseen Ahmad Shah son of Tariq Ahmad resident of Janbazpora Baramulla was missing from his home and had joined the proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla and an investigation was taken up.

The police spokesman further stated that on receipt of this information, based on human/technical intelligence, a joint team of Baramulla Police, Army & CAPF during MVCP checking at Tapper Pattan apprehended the said terrorist. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine and 8 live rounds were recovered from his possession.

During questioning, he disclosed the name of his other associate as Parvaiz Ahmad Shah son of Ali Mohd resident of Takiya Wagoora. Accordingly, joint parties of Baramulla Police, Army and CAPF raided his residence and subsequently arrested him. Upon his disclosure, 2 Hand Grenades were also recovered from his possession, he said. Today, during the further course of interrogation of militant Mohd Yaseen Shah and on his disclosure, 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine & 8 live rounds were also recovered from his house at Janbazpora, he said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train