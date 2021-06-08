Jammu and Kashmir: Special vaccination drive launched in villages adjacent to LoC

New Delhi: In the areas adjacent to the Line of Control, door to door Covid-19 vaccination drive is in full swing.

In the Boniyar block of Uri, having a population of more than 80,000 and most of the villages are situated adjacent to the Line of Control and people of those villages cannot come to the vaccination centers, the health workers with Asha workers of Boniyar block have started a special vaccination drive to provide door-to-door vaccination to these villages population. Department has achieved 80% target In the first dose.

Dr Parveez Masood, Block Medical Officer of Boniyar, says, "The population of Block Boniyar is more than 80 thousand at present and most of it about 60 percent population are living in the villages adjacent to the Line of Control and at this time our main target is that those people who are adjacent to the Line of Control, where the net connectivity is less, the road connectivity is less get vaccinated, that's why we have started the special vaccination drive."

In these areas, health workers, Asha workers are going door-to-door for vaccination and about 80 percent of first dose target is already completed. This includes people above the age of 45 years and those in the risk group in the age group of 18-44 years. In many villages the first dose is 100% completed and the second dose is in process. The people living in these areas appreciate this drive of the health department.

Rafi Ahmed Sarpanch of village Tarukanjan says, "This is a border area, it is a forest, earlier we did not get such facilities, today the vaccination facility is available here, we are happy that that administration is doing vaccination door to door. It is necessary for everyone, it is necessary for the village for one's life. This village located near the border it was impossible here but it became possible because of them."

It is worth mentioning that the vaccination campaign in Jammu and Kashmir is the fastest in the whole country, its rate is more than 60 percent and there are three such districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu, Shopian, Ganderbal, where the first dose of vaccination has been 100 percent.