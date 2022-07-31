NewsIndia
BARAMULLA ENCOUNTER

Jammu and Kashmir: LeT terrorist killed in Baramulla encounter, incriminating materials recovered

One terrorist has been killed in the Baramulla encounter today. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered, informed Jammu and Kashmir police.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 07:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: One terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out in the Binner area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (July 31, 2022), according to the police. The officials informed that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were also recovered by the Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces. 

The terrorist who got killed in the encounter has been identified as Irshad Ahmed Bhat of Pattan, active since May 2022 and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. One AK rifle, 2 magazines and 30 rounds have been recovered so far.

"#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Sunday.

The gunfight started on Saturday evening after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area. The security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

Further details into the matter will follow.

The encounter had broken out in the late hours of Saturday evening.

"#Encounter has started at Binner area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice" Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Saturday.

Baramulla encounterBaramullaJammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir PoliceJ-KJ-K PoliceLeT terroristarms and ammunition seized

