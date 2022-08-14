Jammu and Kashmir: Two encounters broke out in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (August 15) just a day ahead of the 76th Independence Day. A cop has been injured in an ongoing encounter that took place in the Nowhatta area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Sunday evening. As this story was being filed intermittent firing between police and terrorists was going on. Meanwhile, Kashmir Police Zone tweeted, "Chance encounter started in Nowhatta area of Srinagar. Police & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow.

It's to mention here that yesterday two grenade attacks were carried out by terrorists in Kashmir in Srinagar and Kulgam district in which one policeman lost his life and two including a CRPF soldier got injured.

Just a few minutes before another encounter broke out in the Rajouri district Sujan area.

An encounter started between terrorists and security forces in the Sujan Hill area of Rajouri District in Jammu Division on Sunday evening, officials said.

Jammu-based Defence pro too confirmed the exchange of fire and said “ Today, at about 1930 hours, operational contact has been established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in district Rajouri(J&K) army

Till this report was filed intermittent exchange of fire was going on.

Three days back security forces claimed to have foiled a suicide attack in the Pargal army camp of Rajouri, in this attack two terrorists were killed but the army too lost four soldiers including a JCO.

It's pertinent to mention here it is the 85th terror incident/encounter of this year security force has managed to kill 139 terrorists now out of those killed terrorists 33 are Pakistani, however, 20 security personnel and 20 civilians too have lost their lives.

Jammu Kashmir police with other security forces have also managed to arrest 63 active terrorists mostly hybrid terrorists this year since January this year and have also arrested 198 terrorists' supporters this year in Kashmir.