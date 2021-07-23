Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists including top LeT Commander killed in night Sopore encounter

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were terminated in an encounter at Warpora village in Sopore, Baramulla on Friday (July 23). Police have seized incriminating materials including arms and ammunition, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

"Both the terrorists who were killed in the encounter belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told ANI. He said that one of them identified as Fayaz War was involved in several attacks and killings of civilians and security personnel. He was the last perpetrator of violence in north Kashmir, added IGP Kashmir.

According to police, a top terrorist commander along with an associate was trapped in a house in Warpora village where the police and security forces were engaged in the encounter.

This comes after two local terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar last Friday. Apart from this, another encounter had broken out between security forces and LeT terrorists in the Sadiq Khan area of Shopian on Sunday. Kumar had also said that a total of 78 terrorists have been neutralized in the valley so far this year.

The operation was launched on Thursday evening on specific police input at Warpora in Sopore. The search operation is underway, police said. The operation was jointly carried Police, 22 RR, and CRPF on a specific input about the presence of some terrorists in the Warpora and cordon and search operation was laid at 8 pm yesterday late evening and gunfight broke at around 10.15 pm and it was concluded in the morning at around 5 am.

As Per the data provided by Jammu Kashmir police “Police along with Other security forces have killed 80 terrorists in the valley this year so far. In these encounters, most of the terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT( 41 out of 80) followed by HM, Al-Badr, JeM, and AuGH: IGP Kashmir.”

