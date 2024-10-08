Jammu & Kashmir Election Results: A New Political Equation After Article 370’s Abrogation

The recent Jammu & Kashmir elections have brought significant developments after 10 years, with major political shifts and performances that will impact the region’s political landscape. The elections were not only closely watched within the country but also across the border in Pakistan. In today's episode of DNA, Zee News explains major political figures, party performances, and the underlying question of Article 370’s restoration that dominated the narrative.

Key Performances in the Elections

Omar Abdullah’s Dual Victory

Former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah secured wins from two seats—Budgam and Ganderbal. Abdullah’s campaign, marked by a personal outreach strategy, including removing his cap to connect with voters, proved successful as he bagged victories on both fronts.

Iltija Mufti’s Disappointing Debut

In contrast, Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, had a less successful political debut. Contesting from Bijbehara, Iltija faced defeat, signalling a tough start in her political journey.

BJP’s Shagun Parihar Triumphs in Kishtwar

Shagun Parihar, whose father and uncle were victims of terrorist attacks, emerged victorious from Kishtwar on a BJP ticket. Post-victory, Parihar made strong statements about fighting terrorism, resonating with her constituents.

Daisy Raina’s Defeat and Kashmiri Pandit Disappointment

Daisy Raina, a Kashmiri Pandit who returned to the valley, contested from Rajpora in Pulwama on an RPI ticket. However, she managed to garner only 235 votes, reflecting the challenges Kashmiri Pandits still face in electoral politics.

Afzal Guru’s Brother Loses to NOTA

Another striking result came from Sopore, where Afzal Guru’s brother, Ejaz Ahmed Guru, contested the elections. Interestingly, the NOTA (None of the Above) option received more votes than Ejaz, making it a noteworthy point of discussion.

AAP’s Surprise Win in Doda

In a surprising turn of events, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured its first-ever win in Jammu & Kashmir, with Mehran Malik winning from Doda. This victory marked AAP’s entry into the region’s political landscape, making it a party to watch in future elections.

Article 370: A Campaign Promise

One of the central promises made by the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance during the election campaign was the restoration of Article 370, which had been revoked in 2019. This issue resonated deeply with voters in the valley, leading to significant support for the alliance.

Analyzing the voting patterns, it’s clear that the alliance managed to garner votes based on their stance on Article 370. Many voters expressed their hopes for its restoration, a sentiment that remains strong among certain sections of Jammu & Kashmir’s population.

Challenges in Restoring Article 370

While the NC-Congress alliance made bold promises regarding Article 370, several hurdles remain in its path.

Even after forming the government, Jammu & Kashmir remains without full statehood, restricting the legislative powers of the elected government. Until the region regains statehood, any significant changes, including those related to Article 370, are unlikely to materialize.

To reinstate Article 370, the alliance would need a majority in the Indian Parliament, a challenge that seems insurmountable given the current political scenario. With the BJP holding significant power at the national level, pushing through such a decision will require overcoming many obstacles.

Changing Dynamics Between NC and PDP

The political equation in Jammu & Kashmir witnessed a shift post-election. Despite pre-election claims of distancing from each other, there are now indications of warming relations between the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party (PDP). Omar Abdullah, who had earlier declared he wouldn’t align with PDP, has recently praised Mehbooba Mufti. Meanwhile, Iltija Mufti has voiced support for the NC’s Article 370 stance.

This apparent thawing of relations raises questions about a possible "golden handshake" between the two parties. Could this be a strategic move to keep the Article 370 debate alive without putting the NC-Congress alliance directly on the defensive?

BJP’s Strong Showing Despite Setbacks in Kashmir

Although the BJP didn’t win many seats in the valley, it emerged as the single largest party in terms of vote share, securing 25.64% of the total votes. The NC followed closely with 23.43%, while the Congress garnered 11.97%. Interestingly, independent candidates collectively secured 24.83%, showing a significant level of local representation.