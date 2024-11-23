Jamshedpur East Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Purnima Sahu vs Ajoy Kumar Total Votes Margin BJP JMM RJD Congress JDU LJP Jharkhand Assembly election result

Jamshedpur East Assembly seat is one of the 6 assembly seats in the East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. The Assembly elections in Jharkhand concluded on Wednesday with an impressive voter turnout of over 68 percent. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23. The first phase of Jharkhand elections was held on November 13 while the second and final phase of elections commenced on November 20.

A total of 24 candidates in the fray for the Jamshedpur East Assembly seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are -- Ajoy Kumar (Indian National Congress), Anand Kumar Patralekh (Bahujan Samaj Party), Purnima Sahu (Bharatiya Janata Party), Indal Kumar Singh (Peoples Party Of India (Democratic)}, Krishna Hansda (Bharat Adivasi Party), Tarun Kumar Dey (Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha), Pawan Kumar Pandey (Nationalist Congress Party), Madhavendra Mehta (Jharkhand People's Party), Surjeet Singh (Right To Recall Party), Abhishek Kumar (Independent).

BJP'S Purnima Sahu and Congress' Ajoy Kumar are key candidates contesting from Jamshedpur East Assembly Assembly seat in the 2024. In 2019, Independent Candidate Saryu Roy won with 73945 votes against 58112 votes of BJP's Raghubar Das.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance performed well in Jharkhand Assembly election 2019, winning 47 out of 81 seats in Jharkhand Assembly. The magic mark in Jharkhand is 41. The JMM emerged as the single largest party in Jharkhand after winning 30 seats. The Congress won 16 seats and the RJD won on a single seat. The BJP, which was in power in the state from 2014-19 managed to win only 25 seats.