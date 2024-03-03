Jan Vishwas Rally: Lalu Yadav Loses Cool On Nitish Kumar; Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh, Kharge Slam Modi From Gandhi Maidan

At the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) "Jan Vishwas Rally" in Bihar, former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav delivered a fiery speech, targeting both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Despite his ill health, Yadav appeared to be in full form, initially focusing on social justice before directing his criticism at the political leaders. In significant remarks, Yadav said that "Bihar's opinion often turns out to be the country's opinion".

"Bihar has given lots of great personalities. In the same Gandhi Maidan, leaders of the country have held rallies and meetings. A message went to the whole country from here. Bihar's opinion has so much power that the people of the country imitate what Bihar decides. Tomorrow also, the same is going to happen," Lalu Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Accusations Against Nitish Kumar

Yadav accused Nitish Kumar of compromising his principles by aligning too closely with Modi, derogatorily referring to him as "Palturam," a term implying someone who frequently changes sides. He questioned Kumar's integrity, critiquing his praise of Modi and suggesting a lack of shame in his political maneuvers.

Tejashwi Yadav's Support

Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu's son, echoed his father's sentiments in his speech, criticizing Modi's recent visit to Bihar as full of empty promises and rhetorical flourishes. He highlighted the Jan Vishwas Rally's massive turnout as a testament to the public's support for their cause, questioning the reliability of Modi's promises and mocking Nitish Kumar's political instability.

Rahul Gandhi's Statement on Bihar's Political Influence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, speaking at the rally, emphasized Bihar's historical role as a catalyst for national transformation. He framed the current political climate as an ideological war between hatred, on one side, and love and respect, on the other, advocating for the INDIA Alliance as a counter to the prevailing atmosphere of injustice.

Mallikarjun Kharge Criticizes Modi's Unfulfilled Promises

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Modi for his unfulfilled promises, including the pledge to create 2 crore jobs annually and to ensure housing for everyone. Kharge accused Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party of betraying the people of India, characterizing their guarantees as manipulative and deceitful.

"Today, the INDIA Alliance is facing the BJP on the battleground. Through agencies, the BJP is trying to instil fear in us. This is not possible as we are not here to bow down before them... Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said 'main thode din ke liye bahar gaya tha, main phir wapas aaya hoon'... Those who are not strong ideologically, cannot fight and you (Tejashwi Yadav) should not take him in the party if he returns again."

BJP To Face Debacle In UP And Bihar: Akhilesh Yadav at Janvishwas Rally

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said: "On one hand, Uttar Pradesh is giving the slogan of '80 harao', Bihar is also raising the slogan of '40 harao'. What will happen to BJP if both UP and Bihar make them lose 120 seats?... In 2024, 'Samvidhaan Manthan' is going to take place. On one side, there are the protectors of the Constitution and on the other side, there are the destroyers of the Constitution..."