'Janata Jawab Degi....': Sunita Kejriwal As Delhi CM Sent To Jail Till April 15

New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, has been vocal in the media since the arrest of the Delhi CM. From reading her husband’s letters from the Enforcement Directorate’s custody to representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alongside eminent leaders of the INDIA-bloc during the "Loktantra Bachao" rally on Sunday. With Kejriwal now facing legal custody until April 15, Sunita criticised the BJP-led centre, stating, "Their (BJP) sole objective is to imprison him ahead of the Lok Sabha election.”

"Why has he been sent to jail? The people of the country will answer to this dictatorship (janata is tanasahi ka jawab degi),” said Sunita while addressing the press after the Rouse Avenue Court ordered 14 days of jail for Delhi CM Kejriwal.

#WATCH | On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; says, "...Why has he been sent to jail? The people of the country will answer to this dictatorship." pic.twitter.com/KJl04akrBq — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024

Recently, during her campaign ‘Kejriwal ko Ashirwad’, wife Sunita referred to her husband as a "true nationalist." She stated that she has stood by her husband’s side for three decades and has seen him confront the oppressors and autocrats in the nation. She called on citizens to stand by Kejriwal during challenging times. She also shared a WhatsApp number, and encouraged citizens to send their well wishes to the Delhi Chief Minister.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on March 21st in connection with a liquor policy case. On Thursday, the court in Delhi extended the custody of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader until April 1st. On Monday, Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi ordered Kejriwal to be held in judicial custody until April 15 in connection with the excise policy scam case. The Enforcement Directorate presented the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader before Special CBI Judge Kaveri Baweja.