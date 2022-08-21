NewsIndia
JANMASHTAMI 2022

Janmashtami: Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi govt over death of two devotees in Mathura; calls it 'Rs 27 cr loot'

Akhilesh Yadav accused the Yogi government for corruption amid death of two devottees at Mathura’s Bankey Bihari Temple during Janamashtami celebration.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 12:56 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Akhilesh Yadav attacked the state government over the death of two devotees at Mathura's Bankey Bihari temple
  • He blamed it on an "administrative failure" and accused of "Rs 27-crore loot" in the name of beautification
  • The two devotees were killed and seven others injured during the Janmashtami celebration

Trending Photos

Janmashtami: Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi govt over death of two devotees in Mathura; calls it 'Rs 27 cr loot'

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday attacked the state government over the death of two devotees in a stampede-like situation at Mathura's Bankey Bihari temple during Janmashtami celebrations, blaming it on an "administrative failure" and a "Rs 27-crore loot" in the name of beautification.

The two devotees were killed and seven others injured in the early hours of Saturday, with District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal saying "prima facie, the cause of death is suffocation due to a heavy rush during the 'mangala aarti'."

In a statement issued from the SP headquarters on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that "the accident took place due to corruption and administrative failure and the administration was aware that there is a huge crowd on Janmashtami festival but proper arrangements were not made to control it."

"The truth is that in the name of beautification of the area around Shri Banke Bihari temple of Vrindavan, the officials sitting in the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad had looted Rs 27 crore and the devotees did not get any facilities," he said.

Live Tv

Janmashtami 2022MathuraBanke Bihari templeAkhilesh YadavCow cess is Yogi government's new idea

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?