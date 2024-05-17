JD(S) MLA HD Revanna Gets Interim Bail In Sexual Harassment Case
Janata Dal (Secular) MLA and former Karnataka Minister HD Revanna was granted an interim bail from Bengaluru court in connection with a sexual harassment case.
Bengaluru court granted bail till Friday, shortly after obtaining conditional bail in connection with a Kidnapping case related to the 'obscene video' case. JD(S) leader HD Revanna filed a bail petition in a sexual harassment case on Thursday.
The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) granted interim bail and said that the main bail plea will be heard on Friday at 3 pm. While the Special Investigation Team (SIT) contented that JD(S) MLA's bail plea should be dismissed.
