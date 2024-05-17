JD(S) MLA HD Revanna Gets Interim Bail In Sexual Harassment Case

New Delhi: Janata Dal (Secular) MLA and former Karnataka Minister HD Revanna was granted an interim bail from Bengaluru court in connection with a sexual harassment case.

Bengaluru court granted bail till Friday, shortly after obtaining conditional bail in connection with a Kidnapping case related to the 'obscene video' case. JD(S) leader HD Revanna filed a bail petition in a sexual harassment case on Thursday.

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) granted interim bail and said that the main bail plea will be heard on Friday at 3 pm. While the Special Investigation Team (SIT) contented that JD(S) MLA's bail plea should be dismissed.