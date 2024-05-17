Advertisement
HD REVANNA

JD(S) MLA HD Revanna Gets Interim Bail In Sexual Harassment Case

Janata Dal (Secular)  MLA and former Karnataka Minister HD Revanna was granted an interim bail from Bengaluru court in connection with a sexual harassment case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 17, 2024, 07:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Janata Dal (Secular)  MLA and former Karnataka Minister HD Revanna was granted an interim bail from Bengaluru court in connection with a sexual harassment case.

Bengaluru court granted bail till Friday, shortly after obtaining conditional bail in connection with a Kidnapping case related to the 'obscene video' case. JD(S) leader HD Revanna filed a bail petition in a sexual harassment case on Thursday.

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) granted interim bail and said that the main bail plea will be heard on Friday at 3 pm. While the Special Investigation Team (SIT) contented that JD(S) MLA's bail plea should be dismissed. 

