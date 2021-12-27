हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Janata Dal (United)

JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Prasad passes away at 81

81-year-old Prasad was being treated in Apollo Hospital in the national capital for some time now.

(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Prasad, popularly known as `King Mahendra`, passed away after a prolonged illness here on Monday (December 27, 2021).

Prasad who is also known as one of the Pharma tycoons of the country was a seven-time parliamentarian from Bihar. He is one of the longest-serving MP of Rajya Sabha.

King Mahendra contested and won his first Lok Sabha election in 1980 from Jehanabad Constituency in Bihar from Congress` ticket.

He, however, lost the 1984 general elections but was soon nominated for the Rajya Sabha by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1985.

Since 1985, Prasad has always been a member of the Rajya Sabha till date.

Other than Congress and JD (U), Prasad has been nominated in Rajya Sabha by Janta Dal and Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deepest condolences on Prasad`s passing away.

