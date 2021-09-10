Jeans and t-shirts banned: Govt employees in THIS state will have to follow new dress code

New Delhi: In an order issued by the District Magistrate, government employees of Uttarakhand have been banned from wearing T-shirts and jeans in all government offices during meetings with higher officials.

The DM of Bageshwar Vineet Kumar issued the order banning informal dressing, like wearing of jeans and T-shirts, in all government offices, as per an ANI report. He stated that all district officials, employees must follow the dress code in the office and not wear jeans, t-shirts during meetings with higher officials. Further, he warned that 'necessary action will be taken against those who do not comply'.

“It has come to my notice that some district-level employees and officials are sporting denim and T-shirts and also attending meetings of senior officials. This doesn’t look decent for a government servant,” the order written in Hindi quoted Kumar as saying.

Uttarkhand | All district officials, employees must follow the dress code in office and not wear jeans, t-shirts during meetings with higher officials; due compliance of the order should be ensured or else necessary action will be taken against them: Vineet Kumar, DM, Bageshwar pic.twitter.com/vBllaDcEsP — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

This is the second time such an order has been issued by Uttarakhand authorities.

Similar orders were issued in a district in Uttar Pradesh but it could not be implemented. The Maharashtra Government had imposed a ban on the wearing of T-shirts and jeans by the employees in the state secretariat and government offices.

