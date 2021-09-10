हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand

Jeans and t-shirts banned: Govt employees in THIS state will have to follow new dress code

The DM in his order banned informal dressing, like wearing of jeans and T-shirts, in all government offices, also, he warned that 'necessary action' will be taken if rules are not complied.  

Jeans and t-shirts banned: Govt employees in THIS state will have to follow new dress code
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: In an order issued by the District Magistrate, government employees of Uttarakhand have been banned from wearing T-shirts and jeans in all government offices during meetings with higher officials. 

The DM of Bageshwar Vineet Kumar issued the order banning informal dressing, like wearing of jeans and T-shirts, in all government offices, as per an ANI report. He stated that all district officials, employees must follow the dress code in the office and not wear jeans, t-shirts during meetings with higher officials. Further, he warned that 'necessary action will be taken against those who do not comply'.

“It has come to my notice that some district-level employees and officials are sporting denim and T-shirts and also attending meetings of senior officials. This doesn’t look decent for a government servant,” the order written in Hindi quoted Kumar as saying.

This is the second time such an order has been issued by Uttarakhand authorities.

Similar orders were issued in a district in Uttar Pradesh but it could not be implemented. The Maharashtra Government had imposed a ban on the wearing of T-shirts and jeans by the employees in the state secretariat and government offices.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UttarakhandJeansT-shirts
Next
Story

No tickets for office-bearers in Uttar Pradesh polls: BJP

Must Watch

PT5M11S

Samajwadi Party can enter UP elections with 6 Deputy CMs