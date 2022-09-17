JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 releasing TODAY at jeeadv.ac.in, here's how to download scorecard
IIT Bombay will declare the JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in today, scroll down for result timing and other details.
JEE Advanced AAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay will declare the JEE Advanced Result 2022 for Architecture Aptitude Test today, September 17. Once released, candidates can check their JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 will be available for download today from 5 PM onwards.
Here’s how to download JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022
- Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in
- On the official website, click on the AAT 2022 result link
- Enter the required details like JEE Advanced AAT registration number, dates of birth, and mobile phone number
- Your JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result will be displayed on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
IIT Bombay conducted the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 on September 12 and will declared the results for same today at 5 PM. Earlier, the institute released the JEE Advanced Results 2022 on September 11 in which R K Shishir of IIT Bombay zone emerged as the topper of JEE Advanced 2022 scoring 314 out of 360 marks.
