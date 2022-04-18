हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JEE Main 2022

JEE Main 2022: Application window reopened till April 25- Check details here

Candidates who have not applied for the JEE Main 2022 yet, can register till April 25.

Image credit: Pixabay

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the applications for JEE Main 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet registered for the entrance exam can now apply at the offcial wbsite" jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

"In view of the persistent demand from the student community to re-open the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1, and to support them, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1," the testing agency said in a statement.

JEE Mains 2022: Impotant dates

Reopening of the application window: April 18

Last day to apply: April 25

Exam dates: June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022

JEE Main 2022: Application procedure

Step 1: Visit the official site of JEE Main: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page Click on JEE Main 2022 registration link 

Step 3: Fill in the registration details and click on submit

Direct Link To Apply

Step 4: Login to your account and fill in the required details in the application form

Step 5: Pay the application fee and download the confirmation page 

 

