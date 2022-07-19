JEE Main 2022 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 exam from July 21, NTA director general Vineet Joshi said. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 was earlier scheduled to be conducted from July 21 to July 30. The last date to fill out the JEE Mains session 2 exam application form was July 12. The JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam result was out on July 11. However, the results for BArch and BPlanning are not declared yet.

The tentative JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam date is July 23. NTA is expected to issue the JEE admit card 2022 tomorrow and the JEE main 2022 exam city intimation slips today 19 July. on the NTA website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has informed that for those candidates who filled the JEE Main application form multiple times, the JEE Main session 2 admit card will be withheld.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card: Here is how to Download the admit card

- Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2022 Admit Card.”

- Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth and click on submit option.

- Your JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of it for future reference.

While these announcements are yet to be confirmed by the NTA, based on the trends in JEE Main session 1 and other NTA entrance exams, the exam city slips are expected to be issued to the candidates today. After the release of this city slip, the students will also be informed about the time and date of issue of JEE Main session 2 admit card. Candidates would be able to download their JEE Main 2022 exam city slip from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. by filling their Application number and password created while registration. NTA has not yet confirmed the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam dates. As per the notice released by NTA in April, session 2 for JEE Main is scheduled to start from July 21, 2022. However, as per the reports JEE Main session 2 may actually start from July 23, 2022.