JEE MAINS SESSION 2

JEE Main 2022 session 2: Hurry Up! Last day for JEE MAINS session 2 registration at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check here for more details

NTA will conclude the JEE Main 2022 session 2 registration today 30 June 2022. The direct link for JEE Main session 2 registration 2022 is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to fill out the JEE Mains application form 2022 for phase 2 at the earliest

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
  • Last date for JEE Main 2022 session 2 registration today 30 June 2022
  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the session 2 for JEE Mains, 2022 from July 21 to 30, 2022
  • It will be a Computer Based Test

JEE Main 2022 session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the JEE Main 2022 session 2 registration today 30 June 2022. The direct link for JEE Main session 2 registration 2022 is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to fill out the JEE Mains application form 2022 for phase 2 at the earliest. As per the National Testing Agency, NTA' schedule, candidates can apply for JEE Mains July Session 2022 till 9:00 pm today. They can also get more details on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2022 Session 2 will be conducted on several days just like JEE Mains Session 1.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the session 2 for JEE Mains, 2022 from July 21 to 30, 2022 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Here is how you can apply

- Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

- Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number.

- Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”

- Using the system generated application number, complete the JEE Main 2022 session 2 application form

- Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature

- Pay the application fee online

- Submit the JEE Main application

- Download, save and print the confirmation page

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Necessary documents For Registration

- Photograph

- Signature

- Category certificate (if applicable)

- PwD certificate (if applicable).

Alongside the Session 2 registrations, please note that JEE Main 2022 Session 1 has concluded on June 29, 2022. All students are now looking forward to the JEE Mains Answer Key, result. The dates concerning Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal. The Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official websites of NTA nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.

Jee Mains Session 2JEE Main 2022JEE Main 2022 RegistrationJEE Main 2022 Application

