JEE Main exams to begin from September 1; Know the important details here

New Delhi: The JEE (Main) 2020 examination will be held from September 1 to September 6. The exam this year will be computer-based and it will be conducted following the COVID-19 guidelines.

There will be a gap of atleast one computer between every student. The number of centres has also been increased from 570 to 660 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The shifts of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 has been increased from 8 to 12 which will be conducted as per the schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The increase in the number of sift indicates that the exams will be held in two shifts per day.

Nearly 85000 students will give examination in 660 centres in one shift. The first shift will be between 9 am to 12 noon and the second will be from 3 pm to 6 pm

The JEE Main 2020 is being conducted by NTA for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), etc. for the next academic year (2020-2021) in two phases.