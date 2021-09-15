JEE Main Results 2021 declared on jeemain.nta.nic.in; meet all rank 1 holders

NEW DELHI: After much delay, the Joint Entrance Exam - JEE Main results 2021 for the fourth and last session was declared late on Tuesday. A record-high number of 44 students have obtained 100 percentile score and as many as 18 students secured rank 1.

After being officially declared, students can download their scorecards from jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Since the results have now been declared, the JoSAA counselling for admissions to IIITs, NITs will commence soon.

Registration for JEE Advanced - IIT entrance exam is also expected to begin from September 15.

JEE Main Results 2021: Here’s the list of Rank 1 holders

-Gaurab Das from Karnataka

--Vaibhav Vishal from Bihar

Duggineni Venkata Paneesh from Andra Pradesh

-Siddhant Mukherjee from Rajasthan

-Ruchir Bansal from Delhi

-Amaiya Singhal from Uttar Pradesh

-Mridul Agarwal from Rajasthan

-Komma Sharanya from Telangana

-Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana

-Atharva Abhijit Tambat from Maharashtra

-Kavya Chopra from Delhi

-Pasalva Veera Siva from Andra Pradesh

-Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu from Andhra Pradesh

-Karanam Lokesh from Andhra Pradesh

-Pulkit Goyal from Punjab

-Pal Aggarwal from Uttar Pradesh

-Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh

-Anshul Verma from Rajasthan

Starting this year, Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

The first phase was held in February and the second in March. The next phases were scheduled for April and May but those were postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that raged through the country affecting lakhs.

The third edition was held from July 20-25 while the fourth edition was conducted from August 26 to September 2. The ranks of the candidates have been released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Gujarati , Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Over 9.34 lakh candidates appeared in four editions of JEE-Main.

Live TV