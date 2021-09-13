JEE Main Session 4 Result 2021 likely to be declared today, here’s how to download scorecard

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Session 4 result today (September 13, 2021). Once the results are declared, students can check their scores on the official websites at jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

The candidate need to note that those who qualifies for the JEE Main exam is eligible for JEE Advanced exam. According to the last notification, the registrations for JEE Advance 2021 will begin today as well.

JEE Main Results 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “Session 4 result” link on the homepage

Step 3: A new tab will open up

Step 4: Enter required information and click on submit

Step 5: Your JEE Main 2021 Session 4 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

The students also need to note that the last date to register for JEE Advanced 2021 is September 19, while the last day for paying the fee is September 20. A fee of Rs 2800 will be applicable for applicants, except females and reserved category candidates who will need to pay Rs 1400 as the application fee.

The students are advised to keep checking the official website of JEE Advanced 2021 – jeeadv.ac.in for further details.

The JEE Advanced exam is held for admission to some of the top engineering colleges in India, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A total of 7.32 lakh candidates appeared in session 4 which was conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2.

As per the rules, only those who obtain rank in the top 2.5 lakh in Mains are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. Over 35 students have secured perfect 100 percentile in the previous exams.

