JEE Mains 2023: Students demand postponement of exams as dates clash with CBSE board papers

New Delhi: Many engineering students are demanding that the first session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main, which is scheduled for January, be postponed because the key exam is only a fortnight before board exams and may conflict with practical exams. Except for Republic Day, the first session of the engineering entrance exam is set from January 24 to 31, 2023.

CBSE Board exams 2023

The class 12 CBSE board exams are slated to be held from February 15, 2023 while practical exams will be conducted in January.

#postponeJEEMains trends on Twitter as students demand delay in exams

The hashtag "postponeJEEMains" is trending on social media, with aspirants tagging the education ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA) with their demands. "Lakhs of students dream of pursuing engineering courses and becoming engineers, and their parents' and teachers' emotions are intertwined with this exam. However, as a result of the publication of premature dates, people have begun to give up on their goals "JEE-Main aspirant Ritu remarked. "Not giving us a fair shot in JEE Mains will be a big injustice," tweeted Sarfaraz. So, when it comes to exams as crucial as JEE, please ensure impartiality. According to Anubha Sahai, a lawyer and President of the India-Wide Parents Association. Students are under stress, which is serious. Three students committed suicide just a few days ago in Kota, a coaching hub, as a result of stress.

CUET 2023 Exam timetable

"The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) schedule was released recently and the exam will be held in May. Then why can't the same be done for JEE? There should be uniformity for all entrance exams," Sahai stated.

The second edition of JEE-Main is scheduled to be conducted on April 6, 8, 10-12, 2023. "Assam Boards practicals fare beginning from 25 January, Bihar Board practicals from 10 January, Telangana Boards practical from 20 January, and JEE Main from 24-31 January. Aren't all these dates clashing with each other? Why cannot the government see,? said Aditya Jha, an engineering aspirant.