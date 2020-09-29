हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
JEECUP 2020

JEECUP 2020: UPJEE result announced; check jeecup.nic.in

The counseling process for qualified candidates in Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) exams 2020 will begin from September 30. 

JEECUP 2020: UPJEE result announced; check jeecup.nic.in

JEECUP 2020: The result for  Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) exams 2020 or UP Polytechnic exam 2020 was released on Monday (September 28). The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) released the UPJEE 2020 result on their official website. 

Candidates who had taken the UPJEE 2020 examination can check their result by visiting jeecup.nic.in. The counseling process for qualified candidates will begin from September 30. The detailed schedule for the counseling process will be released soon by JEE council.

How how to check the JEECUP UPJEE 2020 result online:

- Visit the JEECUP official website at jeecup.nic.in

- Click on the relevant link to check the UPJEE 2020 result

- Enter your log-in credentials and submit.

- Your UPJEE Result 2020 will be displayed.

The UPJEE is conducted annually by JEECUP to grant admission to students for diploma courses in the polytechnics/ Institutes affiliated to Board of Technical Education, UP.

Candidates take admissions in  Diploma/Post Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma in Engineering, Technology and Management Programs in Polytechnic Institutions affiliated to Board of Technical Education UP on the basis of their UPJEE result.

The exam this year was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

