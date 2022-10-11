JEECUP Counseling 2022: Round 6 registrations for non-admitted candidates begins TODAY at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Here’s how to apply

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, or JEECUP Counseling for Round 6 has begun. Candidates who did not show up for the UPJEE Exam had the opportunity to register from October 6, 2022, to October 10, 2022. According to the updated timetable, applicants rejected in earlier rounds and who did not take the exam can now register on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The candidates note that the registration link has not yet been activated but will do so today. It will be simpler for students to register and upload the necessary documents if they are prepared. This is anticipated by those who intend to register for the exam.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 6: Important Dates

6th Round New Registration for candidates not appeared in UPJEE2022 06/10/2022 to 10/10/2022 6 th Round registration of candidates (not Admitted upto 5th round 11/10/2022 to 12/10/2022 6th Round Choice filling and Locking by all candidates 11/10/2022 to 12/10/2022 6 th Round of seat allotment 13/10/2022 6 th Round Document Verification 14/10/2022 to 16/10/2022 (UPTO 5.00 PM)

JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 6: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Then click on the registration link given below on the homepage.

Register and then login.

Fill out the details and pay the fee.

Submit, download and keep a copy.

Round 6 seat selection and locking takes place from October 11 to October 12. All candidates who complete the choices as specified in the schedule must do so. On October 13, 2022, the allotment results will be made public.