JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 5 seat allotment result RELEASED at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Direct link here

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Joint Entrance Examination for Council, Polytechnic or JEECUP Counseling 2022 Round 5 seat allotment result 2022 is released. Candidates can use the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, to view the JEECUP Round 5 Seat Allotment results. Candidates must enter their application number and password to obtain the JEECUP Seat allocation result for 2022.

Document verification will take place at district Help Centers in accordance with the seat granted in Round 5 from October 1 to October 3, 2022, as per the JEECUP Counselling Schedule 2022. Within that time frame, the candidates will need to pay the cost using their login page.

JEECUP 2022 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website--jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads "Seat Allotment Result of Round 5 for JEECUP 2022 Counselling"

Alternatively, click on the direct seat allotment result link mentioned above

A new login page would open

Key in your application number and password

Check your JEECUP Counselling Seat Allotment Result

Take a printout as required

The set of requested documents must be submitted by applicants who plan to accept the seats when they report to their respective institutes. The college will confirm your acceptance following a successful document review. The sixth round of JEECUP counselling in 2022 will start on October 6, 2022. All candidates from the UP and other states who were unsuccessful in obtaining admission up until the fifth round of counselling will participate in Round 6.