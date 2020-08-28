JeM terror outfit hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, incriminating material recovered

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit hideout was busted on Friday in Tral area near Awantipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Incriminating material of the proscribed outfit has been recovered from the hideout along with food items and other material.

In the afternoon, the J&K Police along with the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a search operation based on specific information regarding JeM terrorists in Takiya Gulabagh area of Tral.

During the search, a hideout of the JeM terror outfit (roughly 5ftx4ft with a height of approx 04 ft) was busted and subsequently destroyed. The incriminating material has been taken into police custody for investigation. An FIR under relevant sections has been registered.