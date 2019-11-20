close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
O P Jindal Global University

JGU begins admissions for 2020 with four new programmes

O P Jindal Global University (JGU) recognised as an Institution of Eminence by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, offers students 14 undergraduate, six post-graduate and a doctoral programme.

JGU begins admissions for 2020 with four new programmes
Pic courtesy: JGU

Sonipat: Students seeking admission to academic programmes at O P Jindal Global University (JGU) in 2020 will have four new contemporary courses to look forward to, said the university as it announced the start of the admission process for next year.

Recognised as an Institution of Eminence by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, JGU offers students 14 undergraduate, six post-graduate and a doctoral programme.

The four new programmes offered by the university for 2020 are B.A. (Hons.) in Social Sciences and Policy, B.A. (Hons.) in Legal Studies, B.A. (Hons.) in Political Science and M.A. (Economics) programme.

Aspirants can also choose from an array of interdisciplinary degree programmes across law, business, international affairs, public policy, liberal arts, journalism, architecture, and finance.

"JGU maintains a world-class faculty-student ratio of 1:10 and is deeply committed to its core institutional values of interdisciplinary and innovative pedagogy," Professor Y. S. R. Murthy, Registrar, JGU, said in a statement.

Live TV

JGU, an initiative of the Jindal Steel and Power Foundation, is ranked amongst the top 2.67 percent of all universities globally, as per the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2020.

Over 50 percent of JGU faculty have qualifications from the top 200 universities globally.

While admission to the University is based on a holistic assessment including academic merit, entrance examination and faculty interview, financial aid is assessed on a merit-cum-means basis. A majority of JGU students are given some form of financial aid.

Since 2012, nearly 3,000 students have earned their degrees from various programmes across JGU, the university said on Tuesday.

 

Tags:
O P Jindal Global UniversityMinistry of Human Resource Developmentadmissions 2020college admissions
Next
Story

Scrap current faulty NRC, include people of Assam in national NRC: Himanta Biswa Sarma urges Centre

Must Watch

PT14M2S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 20th November 2019