JGU begins admissions for 2020 with four new programmes

Sonipat: Students seeking admission to academic programmes at O P Jindal Global University (JGU) in 2020 will have four new contemporary courses to look forward to, said the university as it announced the start of the admission process for next year.

Recognised as an Institution of Eminence by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, JGU offers students 14 undergraduate, six post-graduate and a doctoral programme.

The four new programmes offered by the university for 2020 are B.A. (Hons.) in Social Sciences and Policy, B.A. (Hons.) in Legal Studies, B.A. (Hons.) in Political Science and M.A. (Economics) programme.

Aspirants can also choose from an array of interdisciplinary degree programmes across law, business, international affairs, public policy, liberal arts, journalism, architecture, and finance.

"JGU maintains a world-class faculty-student ratio of 1:10 and is deeply committed to its core institutional values of interdisciplinary and innovative pedagogy," Professor Y. S. R. Murthy, Registrar, JGU, said in a statement.

JGU, an initiative of the Jindal Steel and Power Foundation, is ranked amongst the top 2.67 percent of all universities globally, as per the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2020.

Over 50 percent of JGU faculty have qualifications from the top 200 universities globally.

While admission to the University is based on a holistic assessment including academic merit, entrance examination and faculty interview, financial aid is assessed on a merit-cum-means basis. A majority of JGU students are given some form of financial aid.

Since 2012, nearly 3,000 students have earned their degrees from various programmes across JGU, the university said on Tuesday.