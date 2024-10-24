Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Hemant Soren Files Nomination; Mocks Himanta Biswa, Calls Him A 'Pravaasi' CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren who had filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly polls took a jibe at Assam CM & Jharkhand BJP co-in-charge of assembly elections Himanta Biswa Sarma by calling him as 'Pravaasi' CM who will not be seen in state once the assembly polls are over.

Interacting with media on Thursday after filing his nomination Soren said, "Today, I have filed my nomination for the assembly election... 'Pravaasi' CM (Himanta Biswa Sarma) is here and not only him but all the so-called big leaders of their party are here. They are here for a few days; after that they won't be found here. They are doing their work, I am doing mine..."

Chief Minister Hemant Soren will contest from the Barhait Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Kalpana Soren, the JMM leader and wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, filed her nomination as her party candidate from Gandey Assembly constituency on Thursday. Kalpana Soren is currently representing the Gandey constituency.

She had won the constituency in a bypoll held in May this year by beating BJP's Dilip Kumar Verma by a margin of 27,149 votes. The seat became vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has released its first list of 35 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in the state which are to be held in two phases on November 13 and 20.

On the other hand, Himanta Biswa Sarma who was in Jamshedpur as part of the poll campaign attacked the current government and said People will teach this govt (state) a lesson.

"There is an environment of enthusiasm and excitement among the people. We will win all four seats of Jamshedpur with big margins. People will teach this govt (state) a lesson... NDA will form the govt under the leadership of PM Modi. It's not my work to estimate the number of seats that we will win, I think we will win 81 seats," said Himanta.

The Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.