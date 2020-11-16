हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhath Puja

Jharkhand bans Chhath Puja 2020 in water bodies, restricts firecrackers, special lightings

Due to the fixed timings of performing the aforementioned rituals, it is not possible to stagger these huge congregations to ensure social distancing, a govt statement read. 

Jharkhand bans Chhath Puja 2020 in water bodies, restricts firecrackers, special lightings
File Photo

RANCHI: The Hemant Soren led Jharkhand government has banned the Chhath Puja in public water bodies due to COVID-19 pandemic. The state government said in an order that Chhath puja in water bodies including public ponds, lakes, rivers, dams, reservoirs will not be permitted in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Issuing a statement, the government said, "The festival traditionally attracts huge congregations at Chhath Ghats. Due to the fixed timings of performing the aforementioned rituals, it is not possible to stagger these huge congregations to ensure social distancing."

The statement read further that it is not possible to ensure the compliance of national directive of social distancing norms of '2 gaz ki doori' while performing Chhath Puja in water bodies. "Therefore Chhath Puja in the waters of public pond/lakes/rivers/reservoirs/any other water body shall not be permitted so as to minimize the chances of spread of COVID-19 infection," the government said in an order.

The official order further said that no stalls shall be set up by anyone on or near the banks of any water body. It also imposed restrictions on barricading and placing any special lighting by any individual on the ghats. Bursting of firecrackers and organisation of any musical or any other entertainment/cultural program to mark the festival has also been banned. 

Also Read: Unlock 5.0: Kerala's Sabarimala temple opens for devotees — Check guidelines, restrictions

Considered the biggest festival dedicated to Sun God, Chhath Puja is mainly celebrated by people who hail from Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh. It spans over four days, and the fasting period lasts from Sunrise to Sunset. This year, the festival commences from November 18, 2020. 

Chhath Puja Day 1: Nahay-Khay: November 18 (Wednesday)
Chhath Puja Day 2: Lohanda and Kharna - November 19 (Thursday)
Chhath Puja Day 3: Sandhya Arghya - November 20 (Friday)
Chhath Puja Day 4: Usha Argh and Paran - November 21 (Saturday)

Live TV

Tags:
Chhath PujaChhath Puja 2020Hemant SorenJharkhand
Next
Story

RJD leader blames Congress for Bihar election defeat, says this about Rahul Gandhi
  • 88,45,127Confirmed
  • 1,30,070Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M44S

Nitish Kumar will take oath today as Bihar CM