Jharkhand Board 10th Results 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC will declare the JAC 10th board results within 2 days. According to media reports Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto on Monday said JAC would release the Class 10th result in a day or two. As per the information received, JAC Class 10th result would most likely release tomorrow, June 21, 2022, at 2:30 pm. However, officials have not confirmed the time of result declaration but it is expected to release as per the before-mentioned date and time. The candidates can check their JAC Class 10, Results 2022 at jacresults.com once it's out. Over 3.99 lakh students appeared for JAC Matric Exam 2022

JAC chairman Dr. Anil Mahto told PTI, We are engaged in final preparation for the announcement of the results. We cannot give any final date but we are trying to announce it as soon as possible. If we can complete the results by today midnight, we may announce it on Tuesday. Otherwise, the date will extend.

Jharkhand Board 10th Results 2022: Here is how you can check your result

Step 1: Log on to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details

Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

Last year due to the outbreak of corona virus, class 10th and 12th board exams were canceled, students were passed on the basis of internal assessment. But this time the board had conducted the board exam following the Covid guidelines.

According to the reports Jharkhand Board may release the list of toppers this time. The board had directed all the schools to release the list of 10th 12th toppers before the evaluation process. It is being speculated that, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will honor and reward the toppers.