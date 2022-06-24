JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council (JA) is expected to declare the 12th board results for commerce and arts by next week. However, no official statement has been released by the Jharkhand board regarding Class 12th results. Once released, students can check their Jharkhand board class 12 result at JAC board result 2022 official websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. Earlier on June 21 Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato declared had declared class 12 science result and class 10th results via press conference.

JAC Biard Results 2022: Here's how to check class 12 Arts, Commerce result

Once released, students can check their the Jharkhand board class 12 result at JAC board result 2022 official websites

Visit the official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in Click on the designated JAC Jharkhand board Class 12 Arts, Commerce result 2022 link Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth JAC 12th inter result 2022 will appear on the screen Cross-check all your details Download the Jharkhand board results for 2022 and take a printout for future use.

Over 2 lakh students await Jharkhand, JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022. While JAC 12th Science Results were declared a few days back. Now students are waiting for the Arts and Commerce results to be declared soon. As per media reports, JAC Inter-Arts and Commerce results in 2022 are delayed beyond JAC 10th and 12th Science results due to extended evaluation of papers.

