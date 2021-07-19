Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren flags ‘under-representation of locals’ at AIIMS Deoghar

New Delhi: The Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren on Monday (July 19) wrote a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya flagging “under-representation of locals” at AIIMS Deoghar.

Soren claimed that 90 per cent of the security personnel employed at the hospital were from outside the state, thereby denying opportunities to the locals.

“Unfortunately, it has come to my attention that 90 percent of the security personnel at AlIMS Deoghar are from outside the state of Jharkhand. This is not conducive to the public good,” the CM wrote in the letter.

He urged Mandaviya to ensure the hiring of locals as much as possible to help in the economic upliftment of the region.

“AlIMS Deoghar should be hiring locally as far as possible so that they get employees who better understand the community they serve. In this way, AIIMS Deoghar will also contribute to the economic upliftment of the region,” the letter read.

The chief minister further said that the state government has introduced Jharkhand State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2021, in which there is a provision of 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs with a salary of up to Rs 30,000 for locals.

