Jharkhand Illegal Mining Scam: 20 Locations Raided By CBI; Cash, Gold And Live Cartridges Seized

RANCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted extensive searches across approximately 20 locations in three states as part of an ongoing investigation into organised illegal stone mining activities in Jharkhand. The raids targeted locations in Jharkhand (including three sites in Ranchi, one in Gumla, and thirteen in Sahebganj), West Bengal (two sites in Kolkata), and Bihar (one site in Patna).

In a press release by the CBI, the raids led to the recovery of over Rs. 60 lakhs in cash, more than 1 kg of gold, 1.2 kg of silver, gold ornaments, mobile phones, 61 live cartridges (9mm), property sale deeds, documents linked to investments and shell companies, agreements papers and other incriminating documents were recovered.

The case was registered by the CBI in 2023 on November 20, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, SC/ST Act, and Jharkhand Mines and Minerals Concession Rules, based on a directive from the Jharkhand High Court dated August 18, 2023. "The CBI had registered the instant case on 20/11/2023 u/s 120B r/w 34, 379, 323, 500, 504 & 506 of IPC, u/s 27 of Arms Act, U/s 3(1)(5) of SC/ST Act, and section 4/54 of Jharkhand Mines & Minerals concession Rules 2004 based on the directions of Hon'ble High Court of Jharkhand at Ranchi vide order dated 18/08/2023," according to the CBI press release.

Investigation revealed that large-scale illegal mining activities in Sahebganj district allegedly caused substantial losses to the government, primarily through unpaid royalties and the violation of mining laws. Field investigations suggest that key individuals and entities were allegedly involved in this operation using multiple methods to conceal their activities and divert illicitly obtained resources/money. Initial investigation gathered evidence which revealed the involvement and nexus of key individuals and firms to carry out the illegal mining activity and conceal the proceeds thus obtained.

Raids conducted on November 5, targeted the premises of suspects identified through ongoing investigations. The CBI continues to probe the involvement of these individuals and organizations as the investigation progresses.