Jharkhand JAC Intermediate 12th results 2020 declared, check jac.jharkhand.gov.in for pass percentage, top districts

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) released the JAC Intermediate Class 12 Results 2020 on Friday (July 17) on its official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in, putting an end to the anxiety of lakhs of students who have been eagerly waiting for their results. Students can now check it at the official website of the Jharkhand Board.

The Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 for all the streams – Arts, Commerce and Science –have been declared. Science stream registered pass percentage of 59 percent, arts pass percentage is at 82.53 percent while commerce pass percentage is at 77.37 percent.

Results in the Commerce stream has improved by 7 percent compared to 2019 while that of the Science stream has improved by 2 percent compared to the same period.

Simdega district topped with 97.43% pass percentage. Ranchi was at third spot with 90.96% pass percentage while Pakur was at the bottom with 37.1% pass percentage.

Total students registered in science intermediate were 76657. Total students who appeared for science intermediate –were 75638 out of which the total students who passed were 44626. The overall pass percentage in the stream was at 58.99 percent. 17441 students secured First Division marks, 25735 got second division while 1406 students got third division and 44 got Pass.

Total students registered in arts intermediate were 129343. Total students who appeared for arts intermediate were 127532 out of which total students who passed arts intermediate were 105256. The overall Pass percentage in the stream was 82.53 percent. 15982 students secured first division, 71118 students secured second division, 18124 students secured third division and 32 were Pass.

Total students registered in commerce intermediate were 28548. Total students who appeared for commerce intermediate were 28130 out of which total students who passed commerce intermediate were 21765. The overall Pass percentage in the stream was 77.37 percent. 7195 students secured first division, 13012 students secured second division and 1555 students secured third division while 3 students were Pass.

Students can check the JAC 12th Result 2020 by entering their roll number, roll code on the official website. Results can also be seen via SMS.

Here's how to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 results online:

Step 1: Go to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details

Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

It must be borne in mind that the online results are only provisional in nature, hence the students will have to approach their respective school for obtaining the original marksheets.