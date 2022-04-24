हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: 3 more terrorists killed in Pulwama, total 8 eliminated in four days

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told Zee News: "three terrorists were killed in Pahoo village of Pulwama whose, identification is being ascertained while as search operation is on in the area."

Three terrorists were killed in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama today, bringing the total number of killed terrorists to 8 in the last four days. The latest encounter took place in Pahoo village of Pulwama district.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told Zee News: "three terrorists were killed in Pahoo village of Pulwama whose, identification is being ascertained while as search operation is on in the area."

A cordon and search operation was launched by joint search party in the Pahoo village on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

He added as the searching party cordoned the suspected spot the hiding terrorists fired on searching party which was retaliated, and an encounter started.

In last 4 days it's the 3rd encounter security force have managed to kill 8 terrorists in those operations including 2 Pakistani terrorists and one lashkar commander.

It's pertinent to mention that this is 40th anti-terror operation since January of this year and Security forces have managed to kill 59 terrorists this year in Kashmir valley till now While 28 active terrorists and 169 terrorists' associates were arrested this till now.
 

Jammu and KashmirJ&KPulwama encounterKashmir encounter
