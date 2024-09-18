J&K: Army Paratrooper Killed, 5 Commandos Injured In Road Accident In Rajouri During Counterinsurgency Ops

In a tragic incident in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an army paratrooper lost his life and five commandos sustained injuries when their vehicle veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge on Tuesday, as per officials. The Army reported that the soldiers were engaged in counterinsurgency operations when their vehicle encountered the mishap in the Mankote sector of the frontier district later in the day. The Jammu-based White Knight Corps announced in a statement that Lance Naik Baljeet Singh passed away due to the accident.

"The GOC (General Officer Commanding) of White Knight Corps and all ranks extend their deepest sympathies to the family of L/Nk Baljeet Singh, the valiant soldier who sacrificed his life in a tragic road accident near Manjakote, Rajouri while on counterinsurgency duty. Our prayers are with the injured for their quick recovery," stated the Army.

It was reported that the army vehicle was heavily damaged in the accident. Rescue teams, aided by local villagers, managed to extract the six wounded commandos from the wreckage; however, one later died from his injuries. Officials noted that another soldier is in a "critical" condition.