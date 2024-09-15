J&k Assembly Elections: After PM Modi, Amit Shah To Address 3 Rallies In Jammu

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its election campaign, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Doda on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address three rallies in the Jammu region.

"Amit Shah will address three rallies tomorrow (Monday) in Ramban, Kishtwar, and Padder," said BJP Spokesperson and Media Centre Incharge, Arun Kumar Gupta.

"BJP is receiving an overwhelming response from the people across J-K and will form a majority government," he added.

Gupta highlighted that under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP is contesting the elections based on the revolutionary steps taken in the past ten years for peace, development, and prosperity.

The BJP is the only party presenting a comprehensive manifesto focused on public welfare, Gupta said. He added that the party is reaching out to the people with its development agenda, while other parties are misleading them with empty promises, aiming to return Jammu and Kashmir to an era of unrest and turmoil.

Gupta remarked that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are wise enough to teach the National Conference, Congress, and People's Democratic Party (PDP) a lesson.

It is notable that this will be Amit Shah's second visit to J-K. Earlier, he visited Jammu for two days, where he not only released the party's manifesto but also addressed a large convention of party workers in Jammu city.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, PM Modi stated that the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be a contest between "three dynasties" and the youth of the union territory.



He named Congress, National Conference (NC), and People's Democratic Party (PDP) as the three dynasties whose corrupt practices "hollowed out" and "destroyed" Jammu and Kashmir. "This year, the elections to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be fought between the dynasties and the youth of Jammu and Kashmir," PM Modi said during his first rally in the election-bound region.

"These three families are responsible for the dire state J-K was in for decades. They indulged in corruption and made you struggle for your basic needs. These families laid the foundation for terrorism and extremism in the valley. They provided a safe haven for the propagation of terrorism for personal gain," the Prime Minister stated.



"On one side, there are these three dynasties, and on the other, my sons and daughters of Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress, the National Conference, and the PDP are responsible for what has happened to you. They have prepared the ground for separatism and terrorism here. Who benefitted from this? The enemies of the nation. They harboured terrorism so that their financial gains continued. They are responsible for ruining Jammu and Kashmir for decades," PM Modi said.

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled for September 18, September 25, and October 1, with counting set for October 8.