Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2793702https://zeenews.india.com/india/jk-assembly-elections-after-pm-modi-amit-shah-to-address-3-rallies-in-jammu-2793702.html
NewsIndia
J&K ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

J&k Assembly Elections: After PM Modi, Amit Shah To Address 3 Rallies In Jammu

Amit Shah will address three rallies tomorrow (Monday) in Ramban, Kishtwar, and Padder.

 

|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 09:15 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

J&k Assembly Elections: After PM Modi, Amit Shah To Address 3 Rallies In Jammu

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its election campaign, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Doda on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address three rallies in the Jammu region.
"Amit Shah will address three rallies tomorrow (Monday) in Ramban, Kishtwar, and Padder," said BJP Spokesperson and Media Centre Incharge, Arun Kumar Gupta.

"BJP is receiving an overwhelming response from the people across J-K and will form a majority government," he added.

Gupta highlighted that under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP is contesting the elections based on the revolutionary steps taken in the past ten years for peace, development, and prosperity.
The BJP is the only party presenting a comprehensive manifesto focused on public welfare, Gupta said. He added that the party is reaching out to the people with its development agenda, while other parties are misleading them with empty promises, aiming to return Jammu and Kashmir to an era of unrest and turmoil.

Gupta remarked that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are wise enough to teach the National Conference, Congress, and People's Democratic Party (PDP) a lesson.

It is notable that this will be Amit Shah's second visit to J-K. Earlier, he visited Jammu for two days, where he not only released the party's manifesto but also addressed a large convention of party workers in Jammu city.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, PM Modi stated that the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be a contest between "three dynasties" and the youth of the union territory.


He named Congress, National Conference (NC), and People's Democratic Party (PDP) as the three dynasties whose corrupt practices "hollowed out" and "destroyed" Jammu and Kashmir. "This year, the elections to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be fought between the dynasties and the youth of Jammu and Kashmir," PM Modi said during his first rally in the election-bound region.

"These three families are responsible for the dire state J-K was in for decades. They indulged in corruption and made you struggle for your basic needs. These families laid the foundation for terrorism and extremism in the valley. They provided a safe haven for the propagation of terrorism for personal gain," the Prime Minister stated.


"On one side, there are these three dynasties, and on the other, my sons and daughters of Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress, the National Conference, and the PDP are responsible for what has happened to you. They have prepared the ground for separatism and terrorism here. Who benefitted from this? The enemies of the nation. They harboured terrorism so that their financial gains continued. They are responsible for ruining Jammu and Kashmir for decades," PM Modi said.
The elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled for September 18, September 25, and October 1, with counting set for October 8. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months
DNA Video
DNA: Why Are Hindu Sentiments Repeatedly Hurt? A Picture from Karnataka Sparks Outrage
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Strategic Gyanvapi Statement Explained!
DNA Video
DNA: Kullu Residents Protest Against Outsiders Settling in Himachal
DNA Video
DNA: UP - New Guidelines for Barawafat Processions, No New Trends Allowed
DNA Video
DNA: Himachal CM Sukhu’s Changing Stance on Illegal Mosques!
DNA Video
DNA: Assam CM Himanta’s Bulldozer Action Targets Illegal “Miya” Muslims
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal’s Bail- What Are the 5 Conditions He Must Follow?
DNA Video
DNA: 10 accused of Delhi riots acquitted by court