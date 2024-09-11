Baramulla Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid was released from Tihar Jail on Wednesday after receiving interim bail until October 2 for a terror funding case, enabling him to campaign for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Upon his release, Rashid said, "I will not disappoint my people. I pledge to counter PM Modi's 'Naya Kashmir' narrative, which has utterly failed in J&K. The actions taken on August 5, 2019, have been rejected by the people."

"I am dedicated to serving my constituents' welfare. We will not be intimidated. My struggle is greater than Omar Abdullah's; his is for power, mine is for the populace. I am a victim of the BJP and will oppose PM Modi's ideology until my last breath. I am returning to Kashmir to unite, not divide, my people," he said while addressing the reporters outside the Tihar jail.

"After 5.5 years in prison, I emerge stronger and more committed to my people. I vow to resist Modi's 'Naya Kashmir' narrative, which has clearly failed in Jammu and Kashmir. The people have dismissed his actions on August 5, 2019," the Baramulla MP added.

#WATCH | Delhi: After being released from Tihar Jail on interim bail, Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, says "I will not let down my people. I take a pledge that I will fight PM Modi's narrative of 'Naya Kashmir', which has failed totally in J&K. People have rejected whatever he did… pic.twitter.com/sTTTLw8TRu — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

Rashid has been incarcerated since 2019 after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with a 2017 terror funding case.

"Rashid was freed from jail at 4:15 pm," a senior prison official reported. Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, triumphed over former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Baramulla.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections are set to occur in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1, with results announced on October 8. Rashid's party, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), is participating in the assembly elections.