Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2791773https://zeenews.india.com/india/jk-assembly-elections-engineer-rashid-snubs-bjp-proxy-accusations-says-i-am-a-victim-of-bjp-will-fight-modis-policies-till-my-last-breath-2791773.html
NewsIndia
J&K ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Er Rashid Snubs BJP 'Proxy' Accusations, Says 'Will Fight Modi's Policies Till My Last Breath...'

After walking out of Delhi's Tihar Jail, Engineer Rashid lashed out at the Narendra Modi government and said "I vow to resist Modi's 'Naya Kashmir' narrative, which has clearly failed in J&K".

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 05:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Er Rashid Snubs BJP 'Proxy' Accusations, Says 'Will Fight Modi's Policies Till My Last Breath...' Screengrab from PTI video

Baramulla Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid was released from Tihar Jail on Wednesday after receiving interim bail until October 2 for a terror funding case, enabling him to campaign for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Upon his release, Rashid said, "I will not disappoint my people. I pledge to counter PM Modi's 'Naya Kashmir' narrative, which has utterly failed in J&K. The actions taken on August 5, 2019, have been rejected by the people."

"I am dedicated to serving my constituents' welfare. We will not be intimidated. My struggle is greater than Omar Abdullah's; his is for power, mine is for the populace. I am a victim of the BJP and will oppose PM Modi's ideology until my last breath. I am returning to Kashmir to unite, not divide, my people," he said while addressing the reporters outside the Tihar jail.

"After 5.5 years in prison, I emerge stronger and more committed to my people. I vow to resist Modi's 'Naya Kashmir' narrative, which has clearly failed in Jammu and Kashmir. The people have dismissed his actions on August 5, 2019," the Baramulla MP added.

Rashid has been incarcerated since 2019 after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with a 2017 terror funding case.

"Rashid was freed from jail at 4:15 pm," a senior prison official reported. Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, triumphed over former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Baramulla.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections are set to occur in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1, with results announced on October 8. Rashid's party, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), is participating in the assembly elections.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Minors were deliberately made to pelt stones in Surat
DNA Video
DNA: Why Rahul Gandhi praises China in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them
DNA Video
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'