J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik accuses local politicians of showing false dreams to youngsters

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday said that local politicians in the state were guilty of making false promises to the youth here and for showing them fake dreams.

Speaking at an event in Srinagar, Malik underlined the need for good education and said that anything else would be of little consequence for the youngsters in the state. "If good education reaches people here, even terrorists would want to send their wards to schools. Everyone is not a terrorist. The local leaders here never told truth to people, they showed them fake dreams," he said. "I don’t work on intelligence agencies' inputs but I’m connected with at least 200 university students here. I ask them their problems, they say if the narrative of students is corrected, everything will be fine. Those days aren’t far when you’ll get a call of terrorist saying 'please admit my son in the school.'"

Malik also said that the path to peace and progress in the state lies through dialogue. "The message of development has reached everyone in the state. Any conflict can be resolved through dialogue. "

Without taking names, Malik then said that inherited political leadership cannot provide any solutions to the woes of people in the state. "Family leadership isn’t the solution to Kashmir. New leadership will come up here and I’m sure about this," he said.