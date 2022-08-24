NewsIndia
J&K: Hybrid LeT terrorist, associate nabbed by security forces in Sopore

During the interrogation, the terrorists disclosed that they were tasked to deliver a weapon and a hand grenade at Seelo which was planned to be used for targeted killing.

Aug 24, 2022
  • The forces were carrying out a joint vehicle check at the Behrampora Seelo bridge
  • On being asked to stop, the terrorists tried to flee from the spot
  • The two terrorists have been identified as Muzaffar Dar and Sofi Ishaq Ahmad

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with security forces arrested one hybrid LeT terrorist and his one associate in Sopore on Tuesday. The forces were carrying out a joint vehicle check at the Behrampora Seelo bridge when they spotted a suspicious vehicle carrying the terrorists moving towards Seelo. On being asked to stop, the terrorists tried to flee from the spot after which they were captured.

During the interrogation, the terrorists disclosed that they were tasked to deliver a weapon and a hand grenade at Seelo which was planned to be used for targeted killing.

The two terrorists have been identified as Muzaffar Dar, a resident of Pazalpura, Dangiwacha Sopore and Sofi Ishaq Ahmad who hails from Amberpora, Tarzoo, Sopore.

The forces have recovered 01 Pistol, 01 Pistol Magazine, 8 Rounds and 1 hand grenade from the possession of Muzaffar Ahmed Dar and 01 Chinese Hand Grenade from Sofi Ishaq Ahmad.

A case has been registered under sections 7, 25 of the Arms Act and sections 13,18,23 & 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Police Station Dangiwacha, Rafiabad.

The investigation is still carrying on and more arrests are expected.

