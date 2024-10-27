J&K Police Arrest Terrorist Associate In Handwara, Arms Recovered

Police have arrested a terrorist associate and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara region. During the search, incriminating materials were found, including one pistol, two magazines, 12 rounds of ammunition, and one mobile phone.

Acting on specific information, police, in collaboration with the Army (22RR) and CRPF (92 BN), apprehended Ishfaq Majeed Dar, son of Abdul Majeed Dar, a resident of Latti Shart Sopore, during a snap Naka at Unisoo.

A case has been registered under FIR No. 198/2024 at Police Station Handwara, and an investigation has been initiated.

This operation further ascertains the ongoing efforts of the J&K Police to combat anti-national elements and prevent potential terrorist incidents.