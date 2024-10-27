Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2812636https://zeenews.india.com/india/jk-police-arrest-terrorist-associate-in-handwara-arms-recovered-2812636.html
NewsIndia
J&K POLICE

J&K Police Arrest Terrorist Associate In Handwara, Arms Recovered

Police in Handwara have apprehended a terrorist associate and seized arms and ammunition from him.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2024, 11:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

J&K Police Arrest Terrorist Associate In Handwara, Arms Recovered (Representative image)

Police have arrested a terrorist associate and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara region. During the search, incriminating materials were found, including one pistol, two magazines, 12 rounds of ammunition, and one mobile phone. 

Acting on specific information, police, in collaboration with the Army (22RR) and CRPF (92 BN), apprehended Ishfaq Majeed Dar, son of Abdul Majeed Dar, a resident of Latti Shart Sopore, during a snap Naka at Unisoo. 

A case has been registered under FIR No. 198/2024 at Police Station Handwara, and an investigation has been initiated. 

This operation further ascertains the ongoing efforts of the J&K Police to combat anti-national elements and prevent potential terrorist incidents.  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
DNA Video
DNA: Market crash deepens!
DNA Video
DNA: How are beggars becoming millionaires?
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus in Bangladesh hold massive rally
DNA Video
DNA: Will you become Doval's 'secret agent'?
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police Plans Security for Hindu Deities During Festivals
DNA Video
DNA: How India Stood Strong Against Cyclone Dana
DNA Video
DNA: List of fake medicines released!
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
NEWS ON ONE CLICK