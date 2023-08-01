J&K Police Attaches Assets Of Kashmiri Terrorist Operating From Pakistan

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday attached the property of a terrorist operating from Pakistan in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir. The Police said the land measuring 6 Kanals and 3 Marla belonging to Adul Rashid Qureshi alias Farooq Qureshi, a resident of Kachama, Kupwara has been attached by the SIU following an investigation.

“Following extensive intelligence gathering and meticulous investigations in case FIR No.276/2022 of Police Station Kupwara registered under sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122, 123 IPC & 17, 18, 18-A, 18-B, 20, 38, 39, 40 of UA(P)A, the team of SIU Kupwara Police led to the identification and subsequent attachment of the terrorist's property of land measuring 6 Kanals and 3 Marlas located at multiple locations within the district at village Kachama," it said.

This measure taken by the Police aims to disrupt his illicit network and restrict his ability to carry out further acts of terror. It is pertinent to mention that Farooq Qureshi has been a persistent threat to peace and security of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since the time he exfiltrated to Pakistan in the early 1990s.



“He is a member of the Al-Barq terror outfit and presently operating from PoJK as launching commander. Farooq’s strategic involvement in numerous acts of terror has caused immense suffering and loss of innocent lives in the valley in the past," said the police.

Police said the attachment of the property serves as a strong message to terrorists and their supporters that their actions will not go unnoticed or unpunished. It underscores the unwavering commitment of Jammu and Kashmir Police to combating terrorism at its roots and dismantling its infrastructure.