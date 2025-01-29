J&K Police Busts Interstate Drug Network; Kingpin Operating from Karnal Jail, Three Arrested

Jammu and Kashmir Police have uncovered a major interstate drug trafficking network in Srinagar, leading to shocking revelations about a jailed individual in Karnal Prison orchestrating the operation. Based on evidence, including bank transactions and communication records, two key drug suppliers—Raju Gupta from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Abrar from Bhajanpura, Delhi—were identified as primary sources of narcotics supplied to local drug peddlers in the Kashmir region.

A Srinagar police team conducted extensive operations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi over 10 days with the assistance of local police. Raju Gupta was apprehended on 23-01-2025 in Bareilly, while Mohammad Abrar was arrested on 24-01-2025 in Bhajanpura. Both suspects were presented before the respective courts, transit remands were obtained, and they are now in police custody.

Additionally, a suspicious courier parcel linked to the accused was identified in Loni, Ghaziabad, and steps are being taken to retrieve it with court approval. The financial transactions and properties of the accused are under scrutiny for potential attachment under the NDPS Act.

"We had arrested three drug peddlers in Srinagar, from whom we recovered a huge quantity of narcotics. A motorcycle was intercepted, leading to the arrest of three drug peddlers—Aijaz Ahmad Ganie (Athwajan Pantha Chowk), Owais Ahmad Gojri (Brari Pora), and Mir Roman (Ali Masjid Eidgah). During the investigation, we found that this was an interstate drug trafficking module. These drug peddlers were sourcing narcotics from outside the Union Territory, mainly from Uttar Pradesh. We have arrested two major drug dealers from outside Kashmir, who were sending drugs via courier to local peddlers. This is a significant success for us," said Shawkat Ahmad Dar, SP, North, Srinagar City.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police are now investigating the main handler, who is lodged in Karnal Jail. According to the police, he was orchestrating the drug trade from within the prison, directing drug peddlers in Uttar Pradesh. Authorities are continuing their investigation to dismantle the network further.

Jammu and Kashmir Police reaffirm their commitment to dismantling drug networks, ensuring public safety, and bringing all those involved in drug peddling to justice.