Jammu and Kashmir Police

J&K police pay tribute to head constable Mohammad Amin martyred in Kulgam attack

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police paid tribute to head constable Mohammad Amin who was killed in a militant attack in Frisal area of Kulgam on Saturday (May 16,2020). Mohammad Amin Bagat, sustained grievous gunshots and succumbed to his injuries during the terror attack in Kulgam district of south Kashmir . 

According to details, the head constable of Jammu and Kashmir police was killed after terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a joint Naka party of Police deployed at Main chowk at Frisal area of Yaripora area of Kulgam.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Police Zone said, ''IGP Kashmir on behalf of #Police #Parivaar has paid rich #tributes to #martyr HC Mohammad Amin who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty at Frisal #Kulgam. We stand by his family at this critical juncture. May the departed soul rest in peace.''

The police has registered a case under relevant sections in this regard and an investigation has been launched into the matter. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been started to nab the terrorists.

 

 

 
Jammu and Kashmir PoliceHead Constable Mohammad AminKulgam attackmartyr Mohammad Amin
